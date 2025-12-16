Cases Against Nawab Malik Cast Shadow On BJP-NCP Unity For Mumbai Civic Polls

A day after the announcement of the Municipal Corporation elections in Maharashtra, a series of meetings began in Mumbai to decide on possible alliances.

Whether the Maha Vikas Aghadi and the ruling Mahayuti alliances will stay intact has become a matter of curiosity across the state. While the Mahayuti presents a more united face than the opposition, it is likely to fight separately in Mumbai, given the tensions between the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP leaders.

"If Nawab Malik is their (NCP) leader, then we won't be with them. He has serious allegations against him, and we won't ally with them," Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam said.

Citing the cases and allegations against the senior NCP leader, the BJP has stated that it will not associate with a party that Malik is leading in Mumbai.

Former minister Malik was earlier charged by a special court in a money laundering case linked to the activities of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his gang. Malik was arrested in 2022 and is currently out on bail. His case is expected to come up for hearing before 2026.

"The allegations are currently under investigation. Mumbai BJP leaders should be careful not to disturb the unity of the Mahayuti," said NCP leader Suraj Chavan, responding to the allegations.

Despite the controversy, Malik has emerged as an important player for the NCP ahead of the local polls in Mumbai. While the NCP is not known to have a strong organisational hold over the city's voters, its secular image helps it retain sections of traditional Muslim and Dalit votes, making Malik a crucial factor for the party.

Speaking about unity among the Mahayuti partners at the state level, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that while the BJP and Shiv Sena would be allying in most of the 29 urban centres going to polls, the same may not apply to the NCP, particularly in Mumbai.