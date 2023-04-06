Case Of 8 Indians, Detained In Qatar For Almost 7 Months, Reaches Court

The Indian embassy in Doha is in touch with the relatives of those detained. (File)

A case relating to the detention of eight former Indian Navy personnel in Qatar is being heard by a local court in the Gulf nation, even as India remained engaged with the authorities concerned to secure their release.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India will keep a close watch on the case.

The Indian nationals have been in detention for close to seven months.

The Qatari authorities have not yet publicly made any charges against the Indians who were working for private firm Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services.

"We understand that the case has been referred to the court by the public prosecution. The first hearing was held on March 29 which was also attended by the defence lawyer appointed for the case as well as our officials," Mr Bagchi said.

He said the Indian embassy in Doha continues to be in touch with the families of the detained Indians and is extending necessary consular and legal assistance.

"We have also requested another round of consular access. The government attaches high priority to the matter and remains engaged with the Qatari authorities regarding the case," Mr Bagchi said.