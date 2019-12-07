Case Against Ram Vilas Paswan For 'Misleading' People On Onion Price Rise

The petitioner also claimed that Ram Vilas Paswan failed to check onion price. (File)

A case has been filed against Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan for "misleading and cheating" people on onion price rise.

The case was filed by a social worker in Muzaffarpur. The court has posted the matter for hearing on December 12.

In his complaint, the activist said that Mr Paswan has failed to check onion prices despite being the union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

The petitioner said that he has misled people through his statement that price of the vegetable has gone up due to its black marketing.