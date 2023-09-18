Case Against Uttarakhand MLA For Creating Chaos At College Director's House

Madan Singh Bisht was booked under different sections of the IPC.

Congress MLA from Dwarahat, Madan Singh Bisht, has been booked for allegedly creating a ruckus at the residence of the director of a local engineering college and using abusive words for him, police said on Monday.

The lawmaker was booked under different sections of the IPC, including 506 (criminal intimidation) and 452 (house trespass to cause hurt), Dwarahat Circle Officer Tilak Raj Verma said on Monday.

Other sections of the IPC imposed on the MLA are 427 (mischief causing damage) and 504 (insult, provocation), he said.

According to the complaint filed Sunday by Bipin Tripathi Kumaon Institute of Technology Director KKS Mer, Bisht Saturday night created a ruckus outside his house along with his men in presence of his wife and daughter.

In his complaint, Mr Mer demanded protection for himself and his family members.

According to police, Mr Mer said that before he landed at his house, the MLA had spoken to him on phone about some tenders and he sounded drunk.

Bisht, in his turn, filed a counter complaint alleging that the engineering college director had violated protocol by not responding to his repeated telephone calls.

Police are yet to file an FIR on Bisht's complaint, Circle Officer Verma said.

The MLA on Sunday held a press conference in Dwarahat saying he will observe a "fast unto death" outside the college gate if action was not taken against Mer.

He said he would also bring a breach of privilege motion against the engineering college director in the state assembly for misbehaving with a people's representative.

Bisht said he had some queries about mess employees, security men, and daily wagers working at the engineering college but the Director ignored his repeated calls.

Established in 1986, BTKIT is a government engineering college located in Dwarahat.

