Case Against Uma Bharati's Nephew, An MLA, For Car Crash That Killed 3

Rahul Singh Lodhi has denied that his SUV was involved in the accident. (ANI)

A case has been registered against nephew of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti after a car registered in his name was involved in an accident that left two people dead.

The car belonging to Rahul Singh Lodhi, a BJP legislator from Khargapur, allegedly hit a motorcycle near Tikamgarh on Monday, killing three persons, police said citing eye-witnesses.

A case has been registered against the legislator for causing death by negligence.

However, it is not clear whether Mr Lodhi was present inside the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Tikamgarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Anurag Sujania confirmed that three persons were killed in the accident. "According to eyewitnesses, the SUV of MLA Rahul Singh Lodhi hit the bike killing two persons on the spot and seriously injuring another who was riding the motorcycle," he told PTI.

The BJP legislator has denied that his SUV was involved in the accident. "I'm being framed for an incident in which neither I nor my vehicle was involved. My car wasn't involved in the incident. I was in Phuter the entire day. I had called my driver there. He told me about the accident he witnessed involving 2 autos and a bike," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The accident took place at Papavani village on Tikamgarh-Chhatarpur road at around 3 p.m. on Monday when the speeding car hit the bike bike killing two persons on the spot and seriously injuring another.

While two men died on the spot, the other died on way to hospital, police said.

