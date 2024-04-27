Case Against Team Sharad Pawar Leader For Posting Fake News Video

The case has been registered at the Porompat Police Station Jurisdiction area. (File)

A case has been registered against Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Jitendra Awhad for posting a fake video, alleging that there was a mismatch between the button pressed in the Ballot Unit and Paper Slip generated through VVPAT in Manipur's Khurai Assembly Segment Polling Station.

"Criminal conspiracy. Giving false information respecting an offense committed. Statements conducing public mischief, Statements creating or promoting enmity and Punishment for bribery undue influence at an Election U/S 120- B/203/505(1)(2)/171-C /171-E IPC & 123/136 RP Act," Manipur Police said.

Earlier today, Jitendra Awhad posted a video on his X and claimed that in Manipur women broke the EVM after they saw that after pressing any button they could see only lotus being printed.

"In Manipur women broke the EVM after they saw that after pressing any button they could see only lotus being printed. A call for immediate intervention of Supreme Court Y does not it happen that BJP workers get angry seeing some other party symbol being printed," Jitendra Awhad posted on X Saturday.

The Chief Electoral Officer Manipur on Saturday issued a clarification on a video shared by NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad on social media platform X

"FAKE NEWS: The video seen here is a case of mob violence in a Polling Station (3/21 Khurai Assembly Segment) in Imphal East and Re-poll has already been done in the said Polling Station on 22 April 2024. No case of mismatch on the button pressed in the Ballot Unit and Paper Slip generated through VVPAT has been alleged by anyone or found. Legal action is being taken up for spreading FAKE NEWS," CEO Manipur posted on X.

Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha concluded in Manipur as 13 of the Assembly segments in the State's Outer Manipur constituency cast their votes in the second phase of polling on Friday.

