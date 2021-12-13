Case Against Sena's Sanjay Raut Over Expletive. He Says It Means 'Stupid'

Sanjay Raut has accused the BJP of "pressuring" him. (File photo)

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut faces a police case for allegedly using an expletive against BJP leaders during a TV interview. The Rajya Sabha member, in a tweet, claimed that the word means "stupid" in Hindi dictionaries and accused the BJP of "pressuring" him.

"An FIR registered against me for the use of word ******. that means Stupid as per Hindi dictionaries. Inspite of this, if a case is registered then it's nothing but an attempt to pressurize me! BTW, some BJP leaders have used more objectionable words against women leaders, haven't heard of such FIR against them," Sanjay Raut tweeted.

News agency PTI quoted an unnamed Delhi Police officer as saying Mr Raut had been charged based on a complaint by BJP National General Secretary Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj on December 9.

Ms Bhardwaj alleged that in an interview on a Marathi news channel on December 9, Mr Raut made "shocking comments" against women BJP workers, made threats against the "life and limb of BJP political workers" and also used abusive language.

The complainant accused Mr Raut of saying he would "bury" the workers.

The complaint against Mr Raut comes in the middle of a fiery parliament session, in which the Shiv Sena and the BJP have clashed more than once.

Mr Raut has alongside been active in attempts to consolidate opposition parties for a united fight against the BJP in the 2024 national election.