Case Against Over 34,000 For Violating COVID-19 Lockdown In Maharashtra

Police registered cases against 468 people for violating quarantine norms (Representational)

The police in Maharashtra have registered 34,010 First Information Reports (FIRs) so far for violation of coronavirus lockdown across the state, an official release said today.

The highest number of FIRs were registered in Pune (4,317), as per a release of the Law and Order Department of state police.

In Mumbai, 1,930 offences were registered while 2,299 cases were registered in Nagpur, 2,227 in Nashik city, 2,994 in Solapur city, 2,690 in Pimpri Chinchwad, 3,215 in Ahmednagar.

FIRs were also registered against 468 people for violating quarantine norms.

Sixty-nine police personnel faced attacks while enforcing lockdown in the state and 161 people were arrested.

At least two policemen have contracted coronavirus. Both have been quarantined, the release said.

The police also registered 777 cases for illegal transportation of various goods including liquor. A total of 2,510 people were arrested in these cases and 18,995 vehicles seized.

A fine of Rs 1.22 crore was recovered for violation of lockdown from offenders.

Fifteen cases were registered under the Foreigners Act for violation of visa conditions - three each in Mumbai and Ahmednagar, two in Amravati city, one each in Pune, Nagpur, Thane, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Navi Mumbai and Nanded.

Milind Bharambe, Inspector General, Law and Order, said people should follow lockdown and cooperate with police.