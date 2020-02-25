Case Against NGO For Alleged Violation Of Foreign Fund Rules, 'Conversion'

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the non-profit's activities can disturb communal harmony (File)

The CBI has registered a case against a non-profit, 'Caruna Bal Vikas', on the direction of Ministry of Home Affairs, for allegedly violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) rules. In its complaint, the ministry has alleged that the NGO had claimed that it was engaged in economic, education and social activities, but it is infact "converting poor children into fulfilled Christian adults".

"CBV has filed account of foreign contributions from financial year 2011-15 stating the nature of association as economic, educational and social activities. However it has invariable indulged in religious activities," the CBI says.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said the non-profit's activities can disturb communal harmony.

"CBV has inter alia declared its long term objective of converting poor children into fulfilled Christian adults and thus engaged in religious activities including conversions to Christianity. Such activities have potential to disturb communal harmony and there are in violation of FCRA rules," the ministry said in its complaint to the CBI.

The ministry further alleged that the NGO had utilized only 10 per cent of the fund it received for the purpose it was meant for. "...The remaining 90 per cent was diverted to 300 NGOs in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and other states. Some of these NGOs were not FCRA registered," it said.

The non-profit diverted Rs 1 crore to non-FCRA organisations like Benetick Higher Secondary School, the ministry alleged.

After the Income Tax department raided the premises of CBV, the non-profit created a new entity which was used to channel funding of Compassion International-US, the ministry said.

"CBV received just Rs 6.75 crore in 2014-15 as against Rs 109.50 crore in 2011-12, Rs 130.52 crore in 2012-13 and Rs 111.71 crore in 2013-14 while AMCPL (the new entity) received Rs 6.75 crore as foreign contribution from Compassion International- USA without prior permission, thereby violating FCRA rules," the complaint read.

After the Ministry of Home Affairs had put the Compassion International under 'prior permission' donation category for alleged irregularities in foreign contributions in 2017, the US state department had come out in its support.

"NGOs do valuable work overseas. Certainly these countries and governments have their own reasons for the laws they pass, but we believe it should be transparent and clear why they're shutting down these organisations," State Department's acting spokesman Mark Toner had said in March 2017.

Over the years, the BJP-led central government has increased surveillance on many non-profit groups, cancelling or suspending licences on charges of misreporting of donations. Last year, offices of Amnesty India were raided over alleged violation of foreign funding rules.