Case Against Mumbai Man For Threatening With Toy Gun In Road-Rage Incident

Mumbai police has registered an FIR against a businessman for allegedly threatening two youths with a toy gun during a road-rage incident in Antop Hill area.
The incident took place on Sunday night, but a video of the same went viral later.
The man, who was travelling in a car with his wife, had a heated argument with two youths who were riding a motorbike, and threatened them with a toy gun, an official said.
After the video went viral, police registered a case against the man under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections including 506-II (punishment for criminal intimidation).
No arrest has been made.
