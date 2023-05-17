Case Against Mumbai Man For Threatening With Toy Gun In Road-Rage Incident

Mumbai cops filed case against a businessman for threatening 2 youths with a toy gun. (Representational)

Mumbai police has registered an FIR against a businessman for allegedly threatening two youths with a toy gun during a road-rage incident in Antop Hill area.

The incident took place on Sunday night, but a video of the same went viral later.

The man, who was travelling in a car with his wife, had a heated argument with two youths who were riding a motorbike, and threatened them with a toy gun, an official said.

After the video went viral, police registered a case against the man under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections including 506-II (punishment for criminal intimidation).

No arrest has been made.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)