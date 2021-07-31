Case Against Maharashtra Woman For Vandalising Post Office, Abusing Staff: Police

A case has been filed against the woman, police said. (Representational)

A case has been filed against a woman for allegedly vandalising Dombivali post office in Maharashtra's Thane district and abusing the staff there, police said on Friday.

The woman, identified as Kalpana Patil, had gone to the post office on Thursday afternoon and got angry after she was asked to wait for a brief while, police official SS Sandbhor said.

"She destroyed furniture and broke some glass tops. She hurled ink and sanitizers etc on the staff and abused them. She was booked sections 353 and 506 of the IPC but has not been arrested as yet," he added.