Case Against Khalistani Group After Threat Call To Assam's Himanta Sarma

The Assam police have sounded an alert for Central agencies and strengthened security cover of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after an audio clip was sent to journalists where a pro-Khalistan group is heard issuing threats about him.

State police chief GP Singh tweeted:

"Reference audio clip threatening Hon CM Assam by a person called Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a designated individual terrorist under Indian law and heading an unlawful association called Sikh for Justice -

1. A case under appropriate sections of IPC and UAP Act has been registered at STF Police Station of Assam.

2. The security component of Hon CM has been adequately sensitised to the emerging threat.

3. In view of global events, the threat is being taken very seriously by Assam Police.

4. The central agencies have been kept in the loop on the issue"

This threat comes as eight close aides of Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh are kept in Assam's Dibrugarh Central jail.

In the audio clip being circulated, a Sikh group claiming to be Amritpal Singh's supporters, issued a threat call to Mr Sarma. The call was made to a dozen Assam Journalists, according to police sources.

The Assam Chief Minister currently has a Z+ category security by Central Reserve Police Forces.