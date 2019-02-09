Case Against Ex-Bihar Minister Manju Verma Transferred To Special Court

Manju Verma had stepped down as the Bihar minister for social welfare.

A Bihar court today transferred the case of former minister Manju Verma, who is in jail in an Arms Act case that surfaced during a probe into the Muzaffarpur shelter-home sex scandal, to a special court for trial.

Acting Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Santosh Kumar transferred the case to a special court of Additional District Judge (III) for trial.

The court of ADJ (III) has been designated as a special court to try cases against MPs and MLAs.

Manju Verma and her husband are named in a case registered after the recovery of a large quantity of ammunition from their home. The ammunition was recovered by a CBI team which raided their premises in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal.

Manju Verma, who was the minister for social welfare, had stepped down in August last year following media reports which alleged that her husband had close links with Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal.

Her husband had surrendered before a court in Begusarai on October 29 last year, while Manju Verma surrendered on November 20 in connection with the Arms Act case.