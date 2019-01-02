Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Ex-Minister Named In Bihar Sex Abuse Case

Manju Verma had resigned over allegations that the Muzaffarpur case accused had links with her husband.

A Bihar court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of former state Minister Manju Verma, who surrendered in November last year after being on the run for nearly three months in an arms case related to the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases.

After hearing the bail petition of Manju Verma, the Begusarai District Court reserved its order in the first-half of the day and rejected her plea in the second-half.

Manju Verma surrendered in the court after a lower court and the Patna High Court rejected her interim bail petition. The Supreme Court had also slammed the Bihar Police for its failure to arrest her.

The police in mid-November froze the properties of Manju Verma following a court order in an arms case linked to the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases.

Manju Verma was arrested under the Arms Act following the recovery of 50 live cartridges from her residences in Patna and Begusarai during a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raid.

Manju Verma resigned on August 8 over allegations that Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the Muzaffarpur case, had links with her husband.

Brajesh Thakur is currently jailed in Muzaffarpur.

Thirty-four girls of the 42 who lived at the short-stay home run by Brajesh Thakur's NGO were found to be sexually assaulted. The sexual exploitation of the girls had come to light after a social audit conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.