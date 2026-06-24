Case Against DMK Supporter Over 'Controversial' Remark Against Vijay

Police in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri have filed a case against a DMK supporter for allegedly making controversial remarks against Chief Minister Vijay.

The DMK has condemned the police action, accusing the TVK government of attempting to suppress the voices of its critics.

Anbanandhan Ariyappan is active on social media and is a local supporter of the party. He is also one of the organisers of the DMK's Gen Z outreach meetings held across Tamil Nadu.

On June 23, he released a video on Instagram in which he made controversial remarks about Chief Minister Vijay, reportedly in response to the latter's "short story" remarks about former chief minister MK Stalin in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

Later that night, police officials visited Anbanandhan's residence in Krishnagiri and attempted to conduct searches.

"We have registered a case regarding the remarks made in a video about Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay. We visited his residence, but he was not arrested," a police official told NDTV.

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The case has been registered under four sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The charges include allegedly insulting or provoking individuals in a manner likely to disturb public peace, harming reputation, spreading rumours that could incite offences against public order, and creating or circulating content that allegedly affects the dignity of women through online and video platforms.

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin strongly condemned what he described as an attempt to arrest Anbanandhan late at night.

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"I strongly condemn the attempt by the police to unlawfully enter the house of Anbanandhan Ariyappan. He has been organising meetings to bring together the party's Gen Z youth. If the party's youth speak against the ruling party and the government, the police are sent after them. But when the accused are from TVK, the authorities merely remain spectators. Is this what is called change? Unable to tolerate the fact that the artificial image of this inefficient Sofa Model government is crumbling among the youth, the rulers have now resorted to repression. I warn the ruling government that if it believes it can intimidate the party's youth by unleashing the police on them, the party will not remain a silent spectator," he added.

DMK MP Kanimozhi also condemned the police action and said that the youth of Tamil Nadu would teach the TVK government a lesson for allegedly suppressing voices questioning the government's actions.