Case Against BJP's Amit Malviya Over Tweet On Rahul Gandhi

The Congress has lodged a complaint against BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya for allegedly mocking Rahul Gandhi in a tweet. The case was filed in Bengaluru by Congress leader Ramesh Babu.

The case has been filed for malicious posts against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game," Mr Malviya had said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game… pic.twitter.com/wYuZijUFAu — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 17, 2023

In another tweet, the BJP leader shared an animated video that allegedly features altered versions of Mr Gandhi's speeches.

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka Minister for Information Technology and Biotechnology, alleged that BJP leader was promoting enmity between groups and spreading hatred in society.

He also responded to the BJP's criticism that the complaint was politically motivated.

"Whenever BJP bears the burnt of law, they cry. They have a problem following the law of the land. I want to ask the BJP which part of the FIR has been filed with a mala fide intention. We have done it after taking legal opinion," Mr Kharge said.