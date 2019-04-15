Case Against BJP Legislator For Asking People To Vote Twice: Poll Body

The case has been registered at Koparkhairane police station.

A case was filed against BJP legislator Manda Mhatre for allegedly violating the model code of conduct in force since March 10 for the April-May Lok Sabha polls, a Thane polling official said on Monday.

Ms Mhatre, while speaking at a rally in Shetkari Samaj Hall in Koparkhairane in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, asked people to vote two times.

She asked the gathering, several of whom hailed from Satara but worked in Thane, to go to their hometown and cast their votes for the BJP-Shiv Sena Satara Lok Sabha candidate Narendra Patil and then return to Thane to vote on April 29 for Thane Shiv Sena candidate and sitting MP Rajan Vichare.

Ms Mhatre is the BJP MLA from Belapur seat in Navi Mumbai.

An official release from the Thane election office Monday said an offence had been registered under sections 171D and 171F, both dealing with personation in elections, of the Indian Penal Code.

The case has been registered at Koparkhairane police station, it added.

