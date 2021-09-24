Case Against Bengal BJP Chief, Trinamool Says 'Politics With Dead Bodies'

The police filed cases against the Bengal BJP chief and two more MPs.

New Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar and two other party leaders were charged by the police in a case filed over their protest with a body of a party worker near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's home in Kolkata yesterday.

A case has also been filed against Priyanka Tibrewal, the BJP's candidate for the September 30 bypoll in Bhabanipur that Mamata Banerjee has to win to stay Chief Minister.

Clashes between Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP have escalated in the run-up to the bypolls. Both sides have blamed each other.

Mr Majumdar had joined protests near the Chief Minister's home at Kalighat, one of the busiest parts of Kolkata. The BJP leaders protested with the body of a defeated BJP candidate, Dhurjati Saha.

As the BJP led a huge rally with the body, the police tried to remove the protesters, which led to clashes.

The police filed cases against the state BJP chief and two more MPs, Arjun Singh and Jyotirmoy Mahato, on their own. They are accused of blocking traffic in a high security zone.

"We expect nothing different from the partial police," Mr Majumdar said, accusing the Trinamool of getting the police to file cases.

Trinamool leader Firhad Hakim rubbished the BJP's allegations and said: "The police will do its job, the law will take its course, we have nothing to do with all this," said Mr Hakim.

"There are no takers for the BJP's politics with dead bodies," the Bengal minister said.