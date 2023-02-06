In Pics: Carrier INS Vikrant Crosses Milestone With First Jet Landing On Deck

LCA Tejas (Navy) successfully landed for the first time on the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

India's latest aircraft carrier INS Vikrant crossed a milestone with the first landing of a fixed-wing aircraft on its flight deck.

A naval version of India's home-grown Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas landed successfully on INS Vikrant as part of sea trials.

"A Historical milestone achieved towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) by Indian Navy as naval pilots carry out landing of LCA (Navy) on board the INS Vikrant. It demonstrates India's capability to design, develop, construct and operate an indigenous aircraft carrier with an indigenous fighter aircraft," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The LCA Tejas (Navy) takes off from the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

The 45,000-tonne INS Vikrant built at a cost of Rs 20,000 crore was commissioned in September last year. At 262 metres long and 62 metres wide, INS Vikrant is the largest warship to be built in India.

The LCA Tejas (Navy) lines up for landing on the deck of INS Vikrant

It can carry 30 aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets and helicopters. The warship can accommodate a crew of nearly 1,600.

The warship had been in the works for over a decade.

The LCA Tejas (Navy) flies above the deck of INS Vikrant

INS Vikrant is named after its predecessor, which played a key role during the 1971 war against Pakistan for the liberation of Bangladesh.