Bhopal, Gwalior Ban 'Carbide Guns' After Many Lose Eyesight On Diwali

Two districts in Madhya Pradesh- Gwalior and Bhopal- have banned the sale, purchase, and storage of carbide pipe guns after they caused eye injuries to nearly 300 people in the state during Diwali celebrations.

According to a government order, any individual found selling or stocking these guns will face a First Information Report (FIR). The Sub District Magistrates (SDMs) have been instructed to personally visit retail and wholesale firecracker outlets and inspect for banned items.

Carbide Guns Cause Diwali Havoc

Madhya Pradesh health officials confirmed that around 300 people in the state reported eye irritation, burns or loss of vision caused by carbide gun blasts.

Doctors treating the victims warn that several children may suffer permanent vision loss, marking this Diwali as one of the state's darkest festivals in recent years.

Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, and Vidisha are the worst-hit districts, with most victims being children between the ages of 7 and 14.

In Bhopal and nearby areas, 186 people suffered partial or total vision loss. At the city's Gandhi Medical College (GMC), 36 patients are currently under treatment in the ophthalmology department, with 15 having undergone surgery so far.

An FIR was filed late Thursday night in Bhopal against Mohammad Taha, a resident of Ehsan Nagar, for selling carbide guns. Similarly, Gwalior Police arrested a youth found selling the banned items and booked him under relevant sections of the Explosives Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Authorities in Bhopal have also seized 55 carbide guns during raids on firecracker shops. A prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defense Code, 2023 has been enforced, banning the manufacture, sale, and use of carbide guns across the district.

According to the Gwalior collector's advisory, the combination of carbide and water used in these crude devices releases acetylene gas, a highly combustible and toxic compound that can cause severe damage to the eyes, brain, and nervous system.

'Timely Preventive Action Was Missing'

Despite the advisory issued by the Gwalior collector, authorities admitted that timely preventive action was missing, allowing the guns to be sold freely during Diwali.

Officials have assured that stringent enforcement will follow the late ban. Police and administrative teams will continue inspections at firecracker shops, and violators will face immediate legal action.