Car Rams Bike Over Love Triangle, Teen Killed, DMK Man's Grandson Arrested

Three youngsters -- one of them the grandson of a DMK councillor -- have been arrested after their Range Rover car hit a two-wheeler in Chennai. The pillion rider, Nithin Sai, a college student died.

Initially, it was believed to be an accident. But police investigation revealed the young men had deliberately rammed the two-wheeler on Monday.

Investigators say a clash broke out between two sets of students over a relationship between two of the young men and a girl student.

The politician's grandson, Chandru, a student, was asked to sort this, the police said.

The group in the car -- including Chandru -- attempted to personally intimidate the other group who left on two bikes. While their real target, Venkatesan, and his friend sped away on one bike, the car rammed the other, killing Nithin Sai, who was riding pillion and injuring Abhishek, who was driving, the police said.

Nithin, 19, had died on the spot after sustaining serious head injuries.

The police have arrested four students for murder, besides invoking a few other sections. Police are on the lookout for the fourth student who was in the car.

The ruling DMK said this cannot be seen on the basis of anyone's political affiliation. "Many who are arrested in such crimes are from the BJP and AIADMK. It is a social issue and not a political issue," said DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan.

"But they want to accuse the state government. If we let off the BJP and AIADMK criminals, they might be happy," he said.