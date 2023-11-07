Car With Union Minister Inside Collides With Teacher On Bike, Killing Him

Video footage from the accident site showed the badly damaged SUV.

A man was killed and three others injured on Tuesday when Union Minister Prahlad Patel's car met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh. The minister too has suffered minor injuries.

The Central Minister, who is a candidate in the November 17 Madhya Pradesh polls, was travelling from Chhindwara to Narsinghpur when the accident took place.

The man who died in the accident has been identified as Niranjan Chandravanshi. He was a teacher and was returning home with his two children - Nikhil Niranjan (7) and Sanskar Niranjan (10) - on a bike.

#WATCH | Union Minister and BJP candidate from Narsinghpur, Prahlad Patel's convoy meets with a road accident in Amarwara of Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh. The minister was travelling from Chhindwara to Narsinghpur. pic.twitter.com/k9vQvQWxda — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2023

"The injured people have been referred to Nagpur, one deceased is Niranjan Chandravanshi. Total 3 persons are injured and they have been referred to Nagpur, said a top district official Sudhir Jain.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital and being treated.

"One injured has a head injury. A 10 year old child is more serious and 17 year old Jatin Chandravanshi also has a fracture. All three have been referred to Nagpur. Niranjan Chandravanshi, 33 years old, was brought dead," said Dr MK Sonia, Civil Surgeon.

BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu is at the hospital to oversee the treament of those injured.