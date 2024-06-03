Car Crashes Into Multiple Bikes At Intersection In Maharashtra, 3 Dead

The driver of the Santro and two others died in the incident and six were injured

On a busy intersection with no traffic lights, a speeding Hyundai Santro, driven by a 72-year-old man, rammed four bikes before crashing into a parked vehicle. The incident occurred in Maharashtra's Kolhapur this afternoon at the Cyber Chowk in the city.

The driver of the Santro and two others died in the incident and six were injured. The horrific crash was captured on CCTV.

At 2:25 pm today, the traffic was usual at the Cyber Chowk (intersection) in Kolhapur city. Cars, trucks, and bikes navigated their way to the intersection without traffic lights. Three bikes were heading straight, while a fourth bike was crossing the intersection from right to left. At 2:26 pm, a speeding Santro rammed the two-wheelers, throwing the riders and pillions several feet away, visuals showed.

A man and woman on a bike miraculously escaped the crash by a few inches as the car drove past their vehicle, ramming the motorists in front of it before crashing into a parked vehicle on the other end of the road.

The horrifying post-crash visuals showed a man lifting a child who was on the bike while the woman, who was riding pillion, needed help to get up. At least three people were flung several feet away and a man was seen lying on the road.

Meanwhile, the car crashed into a pole next to the footpath before ramming a stationary vehicle. The Santo flipped to its right within seconds after the crash. Visuals showed people running to help the victims of the horrific car crash.

The police said they are investigating the matter. The driver of the car died in the crash along with two others and six others were injured. The identity of the victims has not been revealed.