Video: Maharashtra Woman Saves Son's Life, Chases Away 3 Men Who Attacked Him

A case has been registered by the police against the three attackers.

A mother's courage and swift response saved her son's life as he was attacked with a sword in broad daylight in Maharashtra. The incident happened yesterday at around 1:30 pm in Kolhapur's Jaysingpur area and was captured on CCTV.

In the shocking video, a man can be seen sitting on his scooter on the roadside, chatting with his mother. Soon after, three men arrive on a scooter and launch a sword attack on him. However, the man narrowly escapes the attack.

The man's mother is quick to respond and picks up a stone to throw at the attackers. Soon, her son also joins in, chasing the attackers away.

According to the police, the man had gotten in a fight with the accused earlier, which triggered the attack. The man's father was out of town when the incident happened.

