"Can't Imagine Families' Pain, Anxiety": Politicians On Air India Ahmedabad Crash

Politicians across party lines prayed for the safety of those on board Air India's Ahmedabad-London flight, which crashed minutes after take-off.

  • Politicians from various parties expressed concern over the Air India flight crash.
  • Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended thoughts to the families of passengers and crew members.
  • Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the incident as shocking and deeply saddening.
Politicians across party lines prayed for the safety of those and sympathised with the anxiety of passengers' families on board Air India's Ahmedabad-London flight, which crashed minutes after take-off.

While urging party workers to offer help on ground, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "The pain and anxiety the families of the passengers and crew must be feeling is unimaginable. My thoughts are with each one of them in this incredibly difficult moment."

Further, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Wayanad MP called the visuals of the crash "horrific", with the latter adding that the country is "hoping against hope" that those on board survive the crash.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi called for an investigation into the disaster, while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the incident has "shaken and saddened her to the core".

Among the Chief Ministers who expressed shock over the Boeing 787-8 crash were MK Stalin (Tamil Nadu), Bhagwant Mann (Punjab), Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Psuhkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Siddaramaiah (Karnataka) and N Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh).

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also prayed for the safety of those on board.

The London-bound aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board. Out of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals.

Officials have not released any information about the number of casualties or survivors, however, the intensity of crash and the aircraft turning into a ball of fire has raised serious doubts about prospects of anyone being alive.

The flight, which took off at 1.39 pm crashed just minutes after take-off. It could barely climb 625 meters in the air before coming crashing down on a medical students' hostel in the vicinity.

Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. The Civil Aviation Ministry also set up an operational control room to co-ordinate all details pertaining to AI-171 crash. It also shared the phone number - 011-24610843 | 9650391859 for the common public to reach out and seek details.

NDTV News
