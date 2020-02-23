Can't Get Rights By Blocking Road: Union Minister Over Anti-CAA Protests

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says dissent and consensus are part of democracy. (File)

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that dissent and consensus are part of democracy but you cannot get your rights by blocking the road.

The minister was apparently referring to people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh for over two months.

"This is a dilemma between rights and duties, they (protesters) understand their rights but not the duties. Dissent and consensus are part of democracy but you cannot get your rights by blocking the road," Naqvi said at an event.

A large number of people, mostly women, have been holding a sit-in protest since mid-December last year that led to blocking of Noida-Kalindi Kunj road.

Recently the Supreme Court-appointed senior advocates Sanjay Hedge and Sadhana Ramachandran as interlocutors to talk with the protestors here and urge them to clear the road.