Can't Accept Gifts Without Permission, UP Government Employees Told

After banning mobile phones in meeting, asking officials to report on duty by 9 am, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has now come up with another new diktat -- no officials will henceforth accept any gift from anyone.

A circular to this effect has been issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Sachivalaya administration) Mahesh Gupta.

According to the circular, no person will be allowed to enter the Sachivalaya (state assembly) and other buildings that house government offices with gifts of any kind, and government employees will not accept any gifts without prior permission of higher authorities.

All Ministers in the state government have also been apprised of the circular.

Gifts have, over the years, been a perfect form of bribe for government employees. Calendars in the New Year, dry fruits on Holi and silverware on Diwali has been known to be distributed among government personnel. Besides, gift boxes to celebrate weddings are also a common practice.

A class 3 level government employee said that the order was "unfair".

"IAS officers get gifts that are delivered to their homes while we get sweets etc. in office. If the Chief Minister is sincere in checking this practice, he should keep a check on the houses of officers where expensive items are delivered," he said.

Adityanath has also banned the entry of firearms in government buildings. Most legislators and contractors are seen entering government offices with their personal security guard in tow.

These security personnel are seen carrying rifles and pistol which can be an intimidating sight. Official sources said that security personnel will now be asked to deposit their firearms at the gate.

The Chief Minister has also banned chewing of 'gutka' and paan' in government offices. Those found chewing the same will have to pay a fine of Rs 500.

