Cannot Become High Court Judge By Saying 'I Want To': Supreme Court

Very improper that somebody will file a plea, say that make me a high court judge, Supreme Court said

The Supreme Court Wednesday said it is "very improper" that someone files a petition and says that he should be made a judge of the high court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde observed that nobody can become a high court judge by saying "I want to be".

The observations of the bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, came while hearing a plea filed by some judicial officers from Uttar Pradesh.

The bench agreed to hear the petition and issued notices to its secretary general and others, including the Centre, seeking their responses on the plea which has sought reconsideration of the matter relating to their elevation as judges of the Allahabad High Court.

"Issue notice returnable within four weeks," the bench said in its order.

After issuing notice in the matter, the CJI observed, "This is something very new. I do not think anybody should come and say appoint me as a high court judge".

"You do not become a high court judge by saying that I want to be," the bench said. "We find it very improper that somebody will file a writ petition and say that make me a high court judge."

One of the seven petitioners is a retired judicial officer of Uttar Pradesh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)