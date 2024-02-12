'Cannot Be Spectators': Smriti Irani Slams Mamata Banerjee on Sandeshkhali

Union Minister Smriti Irani today slammed the Mamata Banerjee government over the allegations of women in south Bengal's Sandeshkhali, declaring that "young Hindu married women" are being targetted by Trinamool Congress goons. The state has been in the eye of a political storm over the allegations of women, who have accused a local Trinamool leader of systematic sexual exploitation. The man in question, Zilla Parishad member Sheikh Shajahan -- also accused of land grabbing -- is on the run. He is also wanted by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged PDS scam.

Sandeshkhali, an island in Sundarbans close to the Bangladesh border, has been placed under Prohibitory Orders banning large gatherings.

"Young Hindu married women are being deliberately targetted," Ms Irani alleged, reading out what she said were the women's version of events as told to the local media.

That Mamata Banerjee "will now allow her men to pick out young Hindu married women to be raped night after night in the TMC office cannot be articulated in mere words. Can we as citizens be mute spectators?' she said.

Over the last days, a large number of women in Sandeshkhali, armed with sticks and brooms, have been holding protests, alleging that Sheikh Shajahan and his "gang" have captured swathes of land by force, and are sexually exploiting them.

In a video unverified by NDTV, that's being widely circulated online, a woman alleged that they are being dragged off to the Trinamool office, kept overnight and sexually assaulted.

The women have demanded the arrest of Sheikh Shajahan, who has been on the run since a team of the Enforcement Directorate went to raid his house last month in connection with an alleged ration scam. The team was attacked by a mob.

Ms Irani said the agency has given a police statement that three of the officials were injured in the stone throwing that took place in Sandeshkhali.

Earlier today, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and other MLAs of the party were stopped from visiting the area by the police, who cited the prohibitory orders.

Governor CV Ananda Bose later visited Sandeshkhali after which, he said he would "do everything in my power to help".

"When I heard about shocking and shattering incidents of Sandeshkhali, I cut short my visit to Kerala. I am going to Sandeskhali and want to see it myself what the real sandesh (message) from the gullies (lanes) of Sandeshkhali," he said at the Kolkata airport this morning.

Welcoming his visit, Mamata Banerjee told reporters today that "in as much as possible, people responsible for the violence have been arrested".

She said the state women's commission has also visited the area and spoken to the people.