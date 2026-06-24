Canada, Ireland Renew Anti-Terror Resolve On 41 Years Of 1985 Bombing

Canada and Ireland on Tuesday joined families of victims, Indian officials and members of the diplomatic community in commemorating the 41st anniversary of the Air India Flight 182 bombing, one of the deadliest acts of aviation terrorism in history.

The solemn ceremony, held at Canada House in New Delhi, was led by Canadian High Commissioner Chris Cooter and Ireland's Deputy Ambassador Raymond Mullen. The event honoured the memory of the 329 people who lost their lives when Air India Flight 182, operating on the Montreal-London-Delhi route, was destroyed by a bomb over the Atlantic Ocean on June 23, 1985.

Participants laid wreaths at a memorial tree planted at Canada House in 2025 and observed a moment of silence in remembrance of the victims. Guests also signed a remembrance book dedicated to those who perished in the attack.

Addressing the gathering, High Commissioner Cooter said the tragedy remains a deeply painful chapter in Canada's history and continues to serve as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of terrorism.

"Forty-one years after the Air India Flight 182 tragedy, we remember the 329 innocent lives lost and stand in solidarity with their families," he said. "As we honour those who were taken from us, together with India, Ireland and our international partners, we reaffirm our shared commitment to remembrance, justice and a future rooted in peace, security and compassion."

Deputy Ambassador Mullen highlighted the resilience shown by the families of the victims over the past four decades and stressed the importance of collective remembrance.

"As we gather in remembrance, we honour those who were lost and acknowledge the families who have carried this loss with remarkable courage for more than four decades," he said. "Terrorism leaves lasting scars, but it cannot extinguish our shared humanity."

The bombing of Flight 182 remains one of the worst terrorist attacks linked to Canada and the deadliest incident in Air India's history. The Boeing 747 was flying through Irish airspace at an altitude of approximately 9,400 metres when an onboard bomb exploded, causing the aircraft to crash into the Atlantic Ocean.

Among the victims were 268 Canadian citizens, 27 British citizens, 22 Indian nationals, 10 Americans and two individuals whose nationalities were not definitively recorded.

The tragedy also forged a lasting connection between Canada, Ireland and the families of the victims. In the aftermath of the bombing, the Irish Naval Service led extensive recovery efforts to retrieve wreckage and human remains from the crash site. Many grieving relatives travelled to Ireland and found support among residents of Ahakista, a small village in County Cork. A permanent memorial was established there in 1986, and annual commemorations continue to be held every June 23.

In Canada, June 23 is observed as the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism. Memorials in cities including Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa serve as enduring tributes to those killed in the attack.

This year's commemoration also comes months after Mahesh Chandra Sharma, who lost members of his family in the bombing, was awarded the Order of Canada. A professor at Concordia University, Sharma has established scholarships in memory of his family members and has long advocated for remembrance and education about the tragedy.

As the ceremony concluded, participants reiterated a shared commitment to preserving the memory of the victims while strengthening international cooperation against terrorism. More than four decades after the disaster, the message from New Delhi was clear: the lives lost aboard Flight 182 will not be forgotten, and the fight against terrorism remains a collective global responsibility.