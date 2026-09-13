"Can No Longer Be Delayed": UN Backs PM Modi's UNSC Reform Push

UN Secretary-General's Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric on Saturday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark that reform of the UN Security Council "can no longer be delayed", saying the current structure with five permanent members no longer reflects the realities of the 21st century and the UN must adapt to the world of 2026.

Responding to PM Modi's opening remarks at the 18th BRICS Summit that reform of the UN Security Council "cannot be postponed any longer", Dujarric said there was a fundamental need to reform the Council and other international institutions.

"I think if you listen to what the Secretary-General has been saying, since he got into office and, frankly, his predecessor as well, is that there is a fundamental need for reform of the Security Council. The heart of the peace and security architecture of the United Nations is the Security Council. The fact that you look at the way the Council is made up now, of the 5 permanent members, it is no longer a reflection of the 21st century. Whether it is the Security Council or the international financial institutions or all sorts of other international institutions, they need to reflect 2026, and no longer 1945. It is high time that we adapt this organisation to the realities of the world so it is truly representative and even more effective," Dujarric told ANI.

PM Modi, while addressing the BRICS session on inclusive global governance and strengthening multilateralism, said the current global governance structure resembled a "pyramid" in which power and decision-making were concentrated at the top while countries affected by those decisions had limited ability to shape them.

He said the Global South was at the forefront of global crises but remained in the "back row" of decision-making, and proposed transforming the "pyramid of privilege" into a "platform of partnership" where every country has a voice and stake.

PM Modi proposed that BRICS countries collectively prepare 10 proposals for global governance reform, which could be formulated into a BRICS Reform Roadmap by the next summit. He said the roadmap should focus on three areas-representation, responsiveness, and rule-making. On representation, the Prime Minister said reform of the UN Security Council could no longer be delayed and that text-based negotiations should be linked to a fixed timeframe and clear outcomes.

Furthermore, Dujarric spoke about UN Secretary-General António Guterres' meeting with PM Modi, saying the two discussed global conflicts, including in the Middle East and Ukraine.

"During the meeting the Secretary-General had with your PM yesterday, they discussed the conflicts around the world, including in the Middle East as well as Ukraine. The Secretary-General thinks that India has a big role to play as a bridge builder, as a way to help the fighting sides communicate and reach a peaceful settlement," he said.

On India's BRICS presidency and the New Delhi Declaration, Dujarric congratulated PM Modi on India's leadership of the grouping and said the adoption of a joint declaration was a credit to India's presidency.

"I think the Secretary-General congratulated PM Modi when he met him yesterday for his presidency of the BRICS. I have read that there is a joint declaration, but we haven't seen it yet. But the fact that the group could come up with a joint declaration is something to the credit of India's presidency," he said.

The New Delhi Declaration, adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital, reaffirmed the grouping's commitment to reforming and improving global governance, strengthening multilateralism, and promoting a more representative and equitable international system.

"We reiterate our commitment to reforming and improving global governance by promoting a more just, equitable, agile, effective, efficient, responsive, representative, legitimate, democratic and accountable international and multilateral system," the declaration said.

It called for adapting the international architecture to contemporary realities while upholding international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. The declaration sought greater and more meaningful participation and representation of emerging market and developing countries and Least Developed Countries, particularly from Africa, Asia and Latin America and the Caribbean, in global decision-making processes and structures.

BRICS also called for equitable geographical representation in the UN Secretariat and other international organisations, particularly by addressing the under-representation of developing countries at senior and decision-making levels. The grouping called for greater participation of women, especially from emerging market and developing countries, at all levels of leadership and responsibility in international organisations.

It also stressed that the selection and appointment of UN executive heads and senior officials should be transparent and inclusive, saying there should be "no monopoly on senior posts in the UN system by nationals of any State or group of States."

On the selection of the next UN Secretary-General, BRICS noted that no woman has ever been elected to the post, while only one national from Latin America and the Caribbean and two nationals each from Africa and Asia have held the position.

The declaration highlighted the growing role of the Global South amid geopolitical tensions, economic downturns, technological changes, protectionist measures, migration challenges, and climate change.

"BRICS countries will continue playing a pivotal role in voicing the concerns and priorities of the Global South, as well as promoting a more just, sustainable, inclusive, representative and stable international order based on international law," it said.

On Security Council reform, BRICS reiterated its support for comprehensive reform of the UN, including the Council, with the objective of making it more democratic, representative, effective, and efficient, with greater representation for developing countries.

"We stress that the UN Security Council reform is to lead to the amplified voice of the Global South," the declaration said.

It also recognised the legitimate aspirations of African countries as reflected in the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration. China and Russia, the two permanent members of the UN Security Council in BRICS, reiterated their support for the aspirations of India and Brazil to play a greater role in the UN, including its Security Council.

The declaration also addressed global economic governance, noting the growing share of emerging market and developing economies in global output and growth. It called for reforms of the Bretton Woods Institutions to make them more agile, effective, credible, inclusive, fit for purpose, unbiased, accountable, and representative, with their governance structures reflecting the transformation of the global economy since their establishment.

BRICS said the voice and representation of emerging market and developing economies in the Bretton Woods Institutions should reflect their relative position in the global economy and called for greater regional diversity and representation in the leadership of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

The grouping reaffirmed support for World Trade Organisation reform and called for a stronger, open, equitable, transparent, fair, inclusive, predictable, and rules-based multilateral trading system, with the WTO at its core. BRICS strongly advocated the immediate restoration of an accessible, effective, and fully functioning two-tier binding WTO dispute settlement mechanism and called for the appointment of new Appellate Body members without further delay.

It also expressed serious concern over unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures that distort trade and are inconsistent with WTO rules. The declaration condemned unilateral coercive measures contrary to international law and called for their elimination, reiterating BRICS' opposition to such measures, including sanctions not authorised by the UN Security Council.

Furthermore, Dujarric said the priorities being raised by the Global South were also central to the agenda of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, including development financing, equitable access to the benefits of artificial intelligence, and reform of international institutions.

"A lot of the priorities that the Global South is talking about are the priorities the Secretary-General António Guterres has been talking about in terms of financing for development, in terms of ensuring that the richness and the potential of Artificial Intelligence is shared and as we have been saying, the importance of reforming international institutions to better reflect today's reality," he said.

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, with its Chairship guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."

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