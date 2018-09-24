Can Netas With Criminal Charges Contest Polls? Verdict Tomorrow: 10 Facts

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will deliver the verdict tomorrow.

New Delhi: Whether a lawmaker facing criminal charges be barred from contesting elections or should they be disqualified only after conviction, the Supreme Court will decide tomorrow. The top court is hearing a batch of petitions seeking disqualification of lawmakers even before their conviction in criminal cases to curb "criminalisation of politics" in the country. The court had earlier dubbed criminalisation of politics as "rot", and said it may consider directing the Election Commission to ask political parties to get their members disclose criminal cases against them so that electors know how many "alleged crooks" are there in such parties.