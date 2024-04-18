Can Indians On Board Seized Cargo Ship Come Back? Iran Envoy Clarifies

The Indian crew on board of a cargo ship seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards can go back any time they wish, Iranian ambassador Iraj Ilahi told NDTV in an exclusive interview today. They are not detained and are under the command of the captain of the ship.

The Portuguese flagged container ship MSC Aries and its crew were seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guards near the Strait of Hormuz on April 13. Iran had said the vessel is "related to the Zionist regime (Israel) in the Gulf".

Earlier today, one of the crew members -- deck cadet Ms. Ann Tessa Joseph, a resident of Kerala's Thrissur -- returned home.

"Indian Consul General in Bandar Abbas has access to the sailors. He received that lady and she was transferred via Dubai to India," he said.

"We have no problems... If the others want to leave they can leave the vessel and the country if the captain allows them," he added.

The release of the sailor comes after the intervention of the foreign ministry. Earlier External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had discussed the issue with his Iranian counterpart Amir Abdollahian.

Today, the ministry posted images of the sailor on social media after she landed in India.

"@India_in_Iran, with the support of Iranian authorities, facilitated her return. Mission is in touch with Iranian side to ensure the well being of the remaining 16 crew members," read the ministry's post on X, formerly Twitter.

The Indian mission in Tehran remains seized of the matter and is in touch with the remaining 16 Indian crew members of the container vessel. The crew members are in good health and in contact with their family members in India," read a statement from the ministry.