"Can Haryana BJP Government Poison Water PM Drinks?" PM Modi Blasts AAP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the 'Yamuna water war' Wednesday - set off after Arvind Kejriwal claimed this week the Bharatiya Janata Party mixes "poison" in water it supplies to Delhi - asking voters in the national capital, "Can BJP's Haryana's government poison the water the Prime Minister drinks?"

Addressing an election rally in Delhi's Ghonda neighbourhood, the Prime Minister slammed the AAP leader's "disgusting charge" and pointed to his (self-acknowledged) failed promise to clean the Yamuna.

"They asked for votes on the Yamuna... but now they are being shameless about it. They want Delhi to beg for water. AAP has sinned for political gains. History will never forgive them... Delhi will never forgive them," he thundered to chants of 'Modi, Modi'. "But the BJP can give you clean water."

The Prime Minister also ripped into the AAP and Arvind Kejriwal - whom the Election Commission has given till 8 pm to submit proof of allegations the BJP intentionally supplied Delhi with ammonia-contaminated water, "in an attempt to create chaos... hoping blame will fall on Aam Aadmi Party".

"Haryana will never forget the insinuations," Mr Modi said, declaring the fear of defeat in next week's Assembly election had made the AAP "unhinged". "Don't people from Haryana live in Delhi? Can Haryana then poison Delhi's water? Even the PM drinks this water," Mr Modi said.

In a shrill, all-out attack on Mr Kejriwal - whom the BJP knows it must defeat to end the AAP's decade-long hold on Delhi - Mr Modi also raked up the 'sheeshmahal' controversy and the alleged liqour policy scam that saw Mr Kejriwal and three of his senior leaders jailed on corruption charges.

In this, the 21st century, Delhi, Mr Modi said, had been ruled by the Congress for 14 years and the AAP for a further 11. "... but the problems still prevail... still there is traffic, there is poor infrastructure, there is sewage, pollution, and dirty water. Nothing has changed."

"But your one vote can change the situation. That is why I appeal to voters to give a chance to Modi to work for Delhi. I have been able to work for the country but not Delhi. The way a family's chief takes care of his family, I will do the same for Delhi," the Prime Minister said.

But what is the 'Yamuna water war'?

On Monday Mr Kejriwal made an explosive claim - the BJP government in Haryana mixes "poison" in Yamuna water it supplies to Delhi. The reference was to the high levels of ammonia - over 700 times the permissible limit, according to the AAP - as a result of untreated industrial waste and pollution.

READ | Row Over Arvind Kejriwal's "Haryana Mixing Poison In Yamuna" Claim

Mr Kejriwal's charge was picked up and repeated by other AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Atishi, who slammed the BJP for "water terrorism" and wrote to the Election Commission and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, demanding action against the BJP from the former and accusing the latter of prioritising the saffron party's political gameplan over the health of Delhi's residents.

The BJP, meanwhile, hit back hard.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini denied the claims and demanded Mr Kejriwal apologise. "For these blatantly false and disgusting statements, Kejriwal should immediately apologise to the people of Haryana and Delhi... otherwise, we will file a defamation suit," he told news agency ANI.

READ | Congress vs AAP vs BJP Over 'Yamuna Water Poisoning' Claim

The Congress, ally-turned-rival (at least for this election) of the AAP, has also jumped in, with a delegation of its leaders having met the Election Commission to demand action against Mr Kejriwal (if his claim is found to be false) and the BJP (if the 'poison' in water charge is proven true).

READ | Rahul Gandhi Calls Kejriwal "Liquor Scam Architect". He Replies

Meanwhile, the Delhi Jal Board, the body that oversees water supply to the city, has rubbished Mr Kejriwal's claim, calling it factual and without basis. The statement, however, has been questioned by Chief Minister Atishi, who has suggested the water board may have been coerced by the BJP.

READ | In Yamuna Row, Atishi's "Nadir Shah" Jab At Delhi Lt Governor

Delhi votes for a new government in a single phase on February 5. Votes will be counted three days later. The AAP has dominated the past two polls, winning 67 of 70 seats in 2015 and 62 in 2020.

Water and water supply has emerged as a key campaign issue before voting next week. Earlier this month Mr Kejriwal promised to waive "inflated" water bills if he is voted back to power.

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.