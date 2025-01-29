In "Poison In Yamuna" Row, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's "Nadir Shah" Jab At Lt Governor

The 'water war' between Delhi's AAP and the BJP and Congress - ramped up several notches Wednesday morning after Chief Minister Atishi's letter to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, in which she warned him not to "go down in the history of Delhi as someone with blood on their hands".

In a fiercely-worded two-page letter she reminded him that "even your letter acknowledges current ammonia level is 7.2 ppm (parts per million) - a figure 700 per cent above the permissible limit" and accused him of prioritising "loyalty to your political masters" over the welfare of Delhi residents.

Atishi's reply this morning was an all-out attack, underscoring the bitter relationship between the city's elected government and the Lieutenant Governor. "... it is no secret you have consistently pursued political interests... I had naively hoped that, in a case as grave as this, you might put politics aside. However, you have chosen to remain loyal to your political masters," the Chief Minister raged.

"Had you spent your energy investigating the devastating effects of high ammonia levels on health instead of attacking Kejriwal, you would have known such contamination leads to serious risks... can cause organ damage, and are dangerous for young children and those with existing comorbidities."

Delhi CM Atishi responds to LG VK Saxena's letter to the CM after AAP's claim of high ammonia levels in water in river Yamuna. CM Atishi writes, "The ammonia levels in the Yamuna are 700% above permissible limits—a fact you cannot deny, no matter how many reports you manipulate.… pic.twitter.com/QN8bUZStLS — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2025

"The last time someone inflicted such devastation on Delhi was in 1739 by Nadir Shah, the invader from Iran who orchestrated a brutal massacre... and wiped out Delhi," she wrote.

Atishi also dismissed the Delhi Jal Board chief's statement that the claims are "factually incorrect" and "without any basis", arguing it was the result of pressure from the BJP via the LG's office.

Mr Saxena has yet to respond.

The senior AAP leader was responding to Mr Saxena's charge last night - that Arvind Kejriwal's claims of "poison" being mixed in Yamuna River water supplied to Delhi by BJP-ruled Haryana were false and a "threat... also to national peace and security". Mr Saxena, the centre's rep in Delhi, demanded Mr Kejriwal not make "dangerous, and baseless statements... for sake of public welfare and peace".

Toxic foam is often seen on the surface of the Yamuna River (File).

The 'poison in the Yamuna' narrative - centre-stage now as campaigning for next week's Assembly election enters the final stretch - began Monday after Mr Kejriwal made the claim. Atishi followed the cue; she wrote to the Election Commission and accused the BJP of "water terrorism".

Delhi: AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal says, "In the upcoming elections in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has done something that may never have been done in history. The people of Delhi get drinking water from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The Haryana government,… pic.twitter.com/vswQA87M7h — IANS (@ians_india) January 27, 2025

The BJP hit back hard.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini denied the AAP's claims and demanded Mr Kejriwal and his party apologise. "For these blatantly false and disgusting statements, Kejriwal should immediately apologise to the people of Haryana and Delhi... otherwise, we will file a defamation suit."

READ | Row Over Kejriwal's "Haryana Mixing Poison In Yamuna" Claim

And, speaking to NDTV, Haryana Minister Mahipal Dhanda called the AAP's claims an "objectionable and dangerous statement full of agenda". He also said a mere apology would not suffice.

The Congress, ally-turned-rival (at least for this election) of the AAP, has also jumped in, with a delegation of its leaders having met the Election Commission to demand action against Mr Kejriwal (if his claim is found to be false) and the BJP (if the 'poison' in water charge is proven true).

READ | Congress vs AAP vs BJP Over 'Yamuna Water Poisoning' Claim

The Election Commission, approached by all three parties, has demanded Mr Kejriwal provide proof of allegations that, if untrue, carries a three-year prison sentence; the deadline is 8 pm.

