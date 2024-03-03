Calcutta High Court Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay Says Will Resign On Tuesday

Calcutta High Court judge Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who made headlines with his rulings on various education-related issues and accused a brother judge of working for a political party, said he will resign on Tuesday. The next phase could be politics, he hinted, while refusing to answer the question directly.

"I will resign from the post of Justice of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday," he told reporters, and added that he would address all inquiries after submitting his resignation.

Justice Gangopadhyay said he would submit his resignation to the President of India on Tuesday, with copies sent to the Chief Justice of India and the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court.

Justice Gangopadhyay had issued several directives instructing the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to probe allegations of irregularities in the recruitment processes of teaching and non-teaching staff in state government-sponsored and aided schools.

Earlier this year, in an unprecedented instance, Justice Gangopadhyay accused his colleague, Justice Soumen Sen -- who presided over a division bench that stayed a single-judge order for a CBI probe into medical admission irregularities -- of working for a political party. The matter is pending in the Supreme Court.