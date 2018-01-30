Calcutta High Court Directs West Bengal Police Not To Arrest Mukul Roy Mukul Roy was directed by the court to cooperate with the investigation by the state police and to appear before the investigating officer as and when asked.

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court today directed the West Bengal police not to arrest BJP leader Mukul Roy in connection with a complaint over the death of a person in January, 2015.



Mr Roy, who was in the Trinamool Congress before joining the BJP in November 2017, was directed by the court to cooperate with the investigation by the state police and to appear before the investigating officer as and when asked.



A division bench comprising Justices Joymalyo Bagchi and R Bharadwaj heard a petition by Mr Roy seeking anticipatory bail in the case and directed the police not to arrest him in connection with it.



The bench directed the state to produce all medical records relating to the treatment of Mrinal Kanti Singha Roy and also his death certificate on February 14 when the matter will be taken up for hearing again.



Mr Singha Roy had allegedly suffered a road accident on June 8, 2011 at around midnight while returning home at Kanchrapara from Halisahar in North 24 Parganas district and was treated at a nursing home there and then at a private hospital in Kolkata.



Following his release from the hospital, Mr Singha Roy, said to be a mentor of Mr Roy during his initial days in politics, was kept in a lodge under the supervision of Mr Roy, according to the complaint.



Mr Singha Roy's sister Sonali alleged that he was shifted to the Kolkata hospital and then was kept in the lodge under instructions of Roy instead of being taken home following his release.



It was stated that during his stay at the lodge, Mr Singha Roy suffered a throat infection and died after prolonged treatment at the city hospital.



Sonali alleged that she had learned from the hospital that Mr Singha Roy had suffered internal haemorrhage, which they claim could be from serious injury and suspected Mr Roy's role in the matter.



Lawyers for Sonali Singha Roy told the division bench that her attempts to lodge a police complaint had failed following which she had moved the local court which directed the police to file an FIR.



Challenging the FIR, Mr Roy had moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail.



