Seek Central Forces For Hanuman Jayanti: Court To Bengal After Clashes

The Calcutta High Court today asked the Mamata Banerjee government to seek paramilitary forces from the centre to keep the peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

The order comes against the backdrop of a spate of violence in Bengal's Howrah and Hooghly districts during Ram Navami processions.

The division bench led by Acting Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed state police to hold route marches in areas where Hanuman Jayanti celebrations will be held. No rallies will be permitted in the areas where prohibitory orders are in place following communal violence during and after Ram Navami, the court added.

The paramilitary forces, the court said, will generate confidence and ensure law and order.

"If local police apprehend any breach of peace, police should act immediately. Prevention Prevention is better than cure. State police is directed to take assistance of paramilitary forces," the court said.

It also asked the state administration to strengthen its intelligence network. In Howrah's Shibpur, the court said, stones were pelted from rooftops. "If intelligence was available, such pre-planned attacks could have been prevented. Intelligence should be strengthened."

The court also warned against any public statement on the celebrations of such festivals in view of the sensitive situation.

The court told the state that its order to seek central forces does not imply a failure of state machinery, but is a move to assist the state machinery.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari. Mr Adhikari's lawyer argued in the court that Chief Minister Banerjee has made utterances against one community.

The recent incidents of violence in Howrah and Hooghly districts have sparked a political slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Opposition BJP.

While the BJP has accused the Mamata Banerjee government of appeasing Muslims and targeting Hindus, the Chief Minister has alleged that goons backed by the BJP are behind the violence.