Calcutta High Court Allows People To Participate In Pushpanjali, Sindoor Khela

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed people to participate in Pushpanjali and Sindoor Khela amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The High Court restricted 45 to 60 people for larger pandals and 10 to 15 for the smallest pandals and said that they should be fully vaccinated.

On Vijay Dashmi, the last day of Durga Puja, married Bengali Hindu women apply sindoor on the forehead and feet of the goddess and offer sweets to her followed by applying sindoor on each other's faces.

The fervor and festivity surrounding Durga Pooja and Navratri started with Mahalaya on Wednesday. Idols of Goddess Durga are transported to various pandals from today, with the onset of the last round of preparation for the grand festival.

