'Cadre Raj In Tripura During 25 Years Of Congress-Left Misrule': Amit Shah

Mr Shah said "Cadre Raj" dominated Tripura during the 25 years of rule by Left parties.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that after 27 years of "misrule" by the Left-Front, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "restored peace" in Tripura.

Mr Shah arrived in poll-bound Tripura on Saturday night. Speaking at the Vijay Sankalp Rally in Chandipur, he said, "The BJP has restored peace and stability in Tripura by signing a peace accord with insurgent groups. Earlier, Tripura was marred by fear, violence and corruption under Congress and communist regimes."

"Your vote will change the fate of Tripura. Give your vote to BJP and see development in the state," he added.

Hitting out at Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Mr Shah said both parties ignored the plight of the poor and tribal people of Tripura.

"The Congress-Left alliance has done nothing for the poor and tribal people of Tripura. They have only exploited the people of the state by doing nothing. After coming to power in the state, the BJP worked for the all-around development of Tripura. The state which was riddled with corruption and violence has now seen development under Biplab Kumar Deb and Manik Saha," Mr Shah said.

"The communist cadre killed Congress workers, but now they have formed an alliance to defeat the BJP. But that will not happen because we have done great work in the state in the last five years. If they are voted to power, then 'Jungle Raj' will return to Tripura," he added.

Mr Shah claimed that during the Congress-Left rule in the state, Tripura saw many scams including the Rs 115 crore MGNREGA scam, the chit fund scam, and others.

Addressing a public gathering in Unakoti district, the Union Home Minister alleged that the Pradyot Deb Barma-led Tipra Motha Party (TMP) has signed a "secret pact" with the Congress-Left alliance.

"After CPI(M) formed an alliance with Congress, they proved that they cannot defeat the BJP," he said. "The Left Front has made Tipra Motha one of their pawns and the three parties are forming 'triple trouble' for Tripura".

The Union Home Minister said that the BJP government aims to provide homes to poor people of the state by 2025.

Elections to the 60-seat Tripura Assembly will take place on February 16. The counting of votes will be held on March 2. The BJP is contesting 55 seats while its ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) is contesting five.