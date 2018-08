When towering leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee pass away, the cabinet meets to condole their death

The Union Cabinet will meet shortly to condole the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who passed away this evening, official sources said.

As per convention, the Cabinet would pass a resolution condoling the death of the BJP veteran.

When towering leaders pass away, the cabinet meets to condole their death and pass a resolution. A brief moment of silence is also held.

The modalities about the funeral and the mourning could also be discussed.