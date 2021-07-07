'Strong Reservation': Chirag Paswan On Uncle's Inclusion In Union Cabinet

Cabinet Reshuffle: LJP chief Chirag Paswan tweeted his opposition to Pashupati Kumar Paras's inclusion.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) President Chirag Paswan today expressed strong opposition to the inclusion of Pashupati Kumar Paras in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new-look cabinet. Yesterday, he had said that the rebel MP, brother of the late Ram Vilas Paswan, had been expelled and must not be included in the Union government from the LJP's quota.

"Pashupati Kumar Paras has already been expelled from the Lok Janshakti Party for rebellion and cheating the top leadership. The party registers its strong reservation against his inclusion in the Central team of ministers," Chirag Paswan tweeted today.

"The Prime Minister's right to include anyone in his team is respected. But as far as the LJP is concerned, Mr Paras is not a member of the party. Taking note of his activities like trying to break the party, if he is made minister as part of his splinter group, the LJP has nothing to do with it," the LJP President said.

Mr Paswan also posted that the LJP's representation against the Lok Sabha Speaker's decision to recognise Mr Paras as the LJP Parliamentary Party's head, despite being expelled, is still under consideration.

"The LJP today filed a plea in the Delhi High Court against the Lok Sabha's Speaker's initial decision to recognise Mr Paras as the LJP's Parliamentary Party leader," he tweeted.

In a party coup last month, Mr Paswan was removed as LJP President by some rebel MPs, including Mr Paras. He retaliated by expelling his uncle and four other MPs.

Speaking to the media yesterday about the buzz over Mr Paras's inclusion in the Union Cabinet, Mr Paswan had said: "My best wishes to him (Mr Paras). I heartily wish that his desires are fulfilled. He has taken a big step, he has broken his family for his ambition. He has risked society's anger for his ambition. Most importantly, he has stabbed my father on his back after he died…Since he has risked so much disrepute, his desires ought to come true."