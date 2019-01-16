Cabinet Go-Ahead For Facilitation Of Visa Arrangements With Maldives

The decision would make it easier for Maldivian and India nationals to travel to each other's countries for tourism, medical treatment, education as well as business and employment.

All India | | Updated: January 16, 2019 22:40 IST
The Visa Facilitation Agreement was signed in December, during the visit of Maldivian President.


New Delhi: 

The Union Cabinet today gave its ex-post facto approval to the agreement on the facilitation of visa arrangements signed between India and the Maldives signed last month.

The Visa Facilitation Agreement was signed in December 2018, during the visit of Maldivian President to India, with an aim to deepen people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.

The decision would make it easier for Maldivian and India nationals to travel to each other's countries for tourism, medical treatment, education as well as business and employment, said an official statement.

"The agreement provides for 90-day visa-free travel for tourism, medical and limited business purpose and also provides for easy conversion of such visa-free entry to medical visa as well as visas for dependents of students and those pursuing employment in each other's territories," it said.

