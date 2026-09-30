Cabinet Clears Rs 1,790 Crore AI-Powered Traffic Management System For Delhi

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) for Delhi to ensure the existing road network is managed more intelligently through real-time traffic data, adaptive traffic signals, automated enforcement and an integrated command-and-control system, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved implementation of the ITMS Project by the Delhi Police at an estimated cost of Rs 1,789.52 crore.

"As part of the wider efforts of the central government and the government of NCT (National Capital Territory) of Delhi to improve traffic management, transport infrastructure and urban mobility in the national capital, a major technology-led initiative will now be taken up through the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS)," Vaishnaw said.

"The project will enable Delhi's existing road network to be managed more intelligently through real-time traffic data, adaptive traffic signals, automated enforcement and integrated command-and-control systems," he added.

The project will cover 42 identified traffic corridors and will be implemented in three phases over 24 months, followed by five years of operation and maintenance.

"AI-enabled adaptive traffic signals, technology-based enforcement and real-time traffic information will make travel safer, smoother and more efficient. Forty-two traffic corridors of Delhi will be covered in three phases," he said.

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