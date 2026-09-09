Cabinet Clears 5 Multi-Tracking Rail Projects Worth Rs 10,021 Crore In 5 States

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved five multitracking railway projects with an investment of Rs 10,021 crore.

The five projects, covering 17 districts across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 540 km. The multi-tracking projects will enhance connectivity to approximately 2,121 villages, with a total population of about 52 lakh.

These projects include the Arakkonam-Renigunta 3rd and 4th Line over a stretch of 77 km, Whitefield-Bangarapet 3rd and 4th Line, 47 kms, Hosur-Omalur Doubling, over 147 km, Salem-Karur-Dindigul Doubling, amounting to 159 km, and Secunderabad (Ghatkesar)-Kazipet, extending to 110 km, according to an official statement.

The increased line capacity will significantly enhance mobility, resulting in improved operational efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways. These multi-tracking projects are poised to alleviate congestion and are scheduled to be completed by 2029-30.

The projects are planned under the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistics efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for movement of people, goods, and services.

The approved capacity enhancement will improve rail connectivity to several prominent tourist destinations across the country, including Tirupati, Subramaniya Swamy Temple (Tiruttani), Sri Padmavati Ammavaari Temple (Tiruchanur), Kotilingeshwara Devaalaya, Sri Seethi Byraveshwara Swamy Temple, Bangaru Tirupati, Kolar Gold Fields, Hogennakkal Falls, Hosur Fort, Mettur Dam, Kodaikanal Hills, Sathyamangalam Wildlife Sanctuary, Namakkal Anjaneyar Temple, Namakkal Fort, Kalyana Pasupatheswar Temple, Yadagirigutta Temple, Bhongir Fort, Surendrapuri, and Swarnagiri Temple.

These projects are also essential routes for transportation of commodities such as coal, cement, iron and steel, containers, automobiles, food grains, petroleum products, fertilisers, etc. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 47 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). The Railways, being an environment-friendly and energy-efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimising logistics costs of the country, reduce oil imports by around 8 crore litres and lower CO2 emissions by 42 crore kg, which is equivalent to the plantation of around 2 crore trees, the statement added.

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