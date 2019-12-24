Citizenship Act Protests LIVE Updates: Yogendra Yadav To Lead March In Delhi; Internet Remains Suspended In Lucknow

Peaceful protests were held across the country on Monday, with political parties, students and the civil society coming together against the contentious citizenship law. In Delhi, the Congress held protests at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, which was attended by senior leaders of the party, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Kamal Nath. At Chennai's Marina Beach, the DMK held a rally attended by thousands after getting clearance from the High Court. In Kolkata, students of the premier Jadavpur University gheraoed the Governor, demanding a dialogue. Multiple rallies were also held in Bengaluru, Kochi and Mumbai.
More than 20 people have died in the protests against the new law since it was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind on December 11. Fifteen of the deaths have taken place in Uttar Pradesh, five in Assam and two in Mangaluru. The protests had escalated last Sunday with a police crackdown on the students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia after their protest march ended in violence.
Here are the LIVE Updates on protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA):
We meet today at 12 noon at Mandi House and March to Jantar Mantar- Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) December 24, 2019
आज दिल्ली में १२ बजे मंडी हाउस से जंतर मंतर तक मार्च pic.twitter.com/3ar468ylcS
If #CAA2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating - Hindu,Sikh,Boudha, Christians, Parsis & Jains only! Why not include #Muslims as well? Let's be transparent- Chandra Kumar Bose (@Chandrabosebjp) December 23, 2019
Thanks @rahulgandhi for joining citizens' movement against #CAA_NRC. But as you know beyond public protests we also need states to say NO to #NRC to stop it.- Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 24, 2019
We hope you will impress upon the CP to OFFICIALLY announce that there will be #No_NRC in the #Congress ruled states. 🙏🏼