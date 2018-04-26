Bypoll To Uttar Pradesh's Kairana Lok Sabha Seat On May 28

The bypolls will be held for Bhandara-Gondiya and Palghar in Maharashtra, Kairana, and Nagaland Lok Sabha seats.
Nana Patole of the BJP had resigned from the Bhandara-Gondiya seat last year and joined the Congress. The Palghar seat fell vacant after the demise of BJP lawmaker Chintaman Wangaya. The bypoll to the Kairana seat was necessitated after BJP veteran Hukum Singh passed away in February.
The notification would be issued on May 3, while the counting would take place on May 31, the Election Commission said.