Congress Seeks 8-Point Feedback Of Bypolls Results From In-Charges, State Chiefs

Congress has sought a report from the in-charges and state chiefs.

Following the results of three Lok Sabha and 30 Assembly bypolls, Congress general secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal on Friday sought a report from the in-charge of all the election states and the state presidents for the reasons for the party's victory as well as defeat.

By-elections were held in 14 states and one union territory on October 30 of which the results were announced on November 2. The in-charge and the president were asked for a review report of defeat and victory on these points.

The party sought review reports on eight points, including -- the reason of by-elections, selection of candidates, campaign and strategy, the impact of coalition, the influence of other opposition parties, the impact of bypolls results on the politics of that state, review of the election results of Congress and any other reason (if any) for the election results.

The Congress won all the three Assembly and 1 Lok Sabha seats in Himachal.

The party won both Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar Assembly seats that went to by-elections.

The party won one Assembly seat in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka each. In Karnataka, where there is a BJP government, Congress won the Hangal Assembly constituency, a seat believed to be the chief minister's stronghold.

Meanwhile, in states like Assam, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Meghalaya and West Bengal, the Congress' performance remained poor.