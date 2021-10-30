Bypoll Live Update: Voting For 3 Lok Sabha, 29 Assembly Bypolls Today

Bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly seats - across 13 states - will be held today. Votes will be counted on Tuesday. The three Lok Sabha bypolls are in Himachal Pradesh (Mandi), Madhya Pradesh (Khandwa) and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Bengal will see four bypolls. In Assam five Assembly bypolls will be held. Other states where bypolls wil be held are Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Mizoram.

Here are LIVE Updates :