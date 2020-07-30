By-Election To 2 Rajya Sabha Seats From UP, Kerala Scheduled On August 24

Rajya Sabha bypolls to 2 seats - one each from UP and Kerala - will be held on August 24

By-election to two Rajya Sabha seats - one each in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala - will be held on August 24, the Election Commission announced today.

The by-elections were necessitated following the death of Beni Prasad Verma from UP and MP Veerendra Kumar from Kerala earlier this year.

While Beni Prasad Verma's term was till July, 2022, Veerendra Kumar's term was to end in April, 2022.

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on August 6 and the election will be held on August 24.

As per established practice, the counting of votes will be held on the same evening.



